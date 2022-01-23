Gene Guthrie

Well-known SALT LAKE CITY broadcaster ALBERT (GENE) GUTHRIE passed away on JANUARY 22nd at the age of 83 from natural causes.

The NEW MEXICO-born GUTHRIE rode the train to EL PASO as a teenager to work at the famed KHEY while still in high school.

GUTHRIE worked his way through college by working in radio, also moonlighting as a very successful country music singer and writer earning his bachelor’s degree in business from the UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS EL PASO..

After a successful early career working for radio stations in TEXAS and ARIZONA, GUTHRIE worked at UTAH country station KRGO for nearly three decades.

He launched the first AM stereo broadcast technology and structured the very first Time Brokerage Agreement (LMA) in UTAH with an agreement he forged to allow KZHT radio to lease time from 1550 AM in 1991.

GENE ran competitively many times in the UTAH SENIOR OLYPMICS. To the delight of his grandchildren, he enjoyed rollerblading, fishing, and snow skiing through those years.

He is survived by his wife GLENDA, daughters KATHY and MONA, seven grandchildren, and 10 great-grandchildren.

The family will hold private services and ask in lieu of flowers that people remember GENE by listening and supporting their local radio stations, wherever they may be.

