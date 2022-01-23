Gene Guthrie

SALT LAKE CITY broadcaster ALBERT (GENE) GUTHRIE passed away on JANUARY 22nd at the age of 83 from natural causes.

GUTHRIE started his career at KHEY-A/EL PASO, then worked at stations in TEXAS and ARIZONA before a long stint at KRGO-A/SALT LAKE CITY.

He is survived by his wife GLENDA, daughters KATHY and MONA, seven grandchildren, and 10 great-grandchildren. The family will hold private services and asks, in lieu of flowers, that people remember GENE by listening and supporting their local radio stations, wherever they may be.

