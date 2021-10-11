Industry insiders receive ALL ACCESS' exclusive MEDIABASE chart recap analysis in their e-mail box every MONDAY morning. How about you? This week's data from ANTHONY ACAMPORA, Partner MUSICRUNCH/RADIOCRUNCH and MEDIABASE Charts Consultant:

Top 40: Glass Animals New #1; Bieber 'Ghost' Surges; Gayle Top 10; Taylor Top 15; Weeknd, Doja Top 20

* GLASS ANIMALS take over the top spot this week with "Heat Waves" - doing so after being reinstated to the chart - initially peaking outside the top 10

* The song has already been a chart topper at Alternative and is climbing the Hot AC chart, where it is top 5

* COLUMBIA continues to be red hot - with four of the top eight

* They have ADELE at #2, KID LAROI & JUSTIN BIEBER at #4, and LIL NAS X at #6 with "That's What I Want" and teaming with JACK HARLOW on "INDUSTRY BABY" at #8 - three of those former chart toppers

* JUSTIN BIEBER rises 8*-7* with "Ghost" and scores the second largest gain inside the top 10 at +1337 spins

* The largest gain of any song currently in the top 10 belongs to GAYLE, who goes 12*-9* with "abcdefu" - up 1446 spins

* TAYLOR SWIFT hits the top 15 with "Message In A Bottle (Taylor's Version)", up 16*-15*

* Two superstar artists are quickly top 20 - starting with THE WEEKND - up 24*-16* in his third week with "Sacrifice" and +1637 spins

* DOJA CAT also enters the top 20, leaping 21*-17* with "Woman" up 1367 spins

* LATTO is top 25, up 976 spins with "Big Energy" up 27*-24*

* Newcomer LAUREN SPENCER-SMITH continues to soar with "Fingers Crossed", up 38*-27* and is up 1378 spins

* CHARLIE PUTH returns with the top debut at 30* with "Light Switch" with 1504 spins

* THE WALTERS debut at 39* with "I Love You So" at +317 spins

Rhythmic: CKAY Holds Top Spot; Bruno/Anderson/Silk Sonic Top 3; Yung Bleu/Kehlani Top 10; SZA, Doja Cat Top 20

* CKAY holds the top spot with "Love Nwantiti (Ah Ah Ah)" for a 2nd week

* BRUNO MARS/ANDERSON .PAAK/SILK SONIC are now top 3, up 4*-3* with "Smokin Out The Window" and are at +383 spins

* YUNG BLEU enters the top 10 with "Beautiful Lies" featuring KEHLANI, up 11*-10* and +274 spins

* KODAK BLACK is heading the toward the top 15, up 19*-16* with "Super Gremlin" up 557 spins

* SZA is now top 20, up 24*-18* with "I Hate U" at +532 spins

* DOJA CAT also goes top 20 with "Woman" moving 23*-20* and +408 spins

* THE WEEKND leaps 33*-24* with "Sacrifice" up 800 spins

* CHRIS BROWN soars 39*-26* with "Iffy" up 996 spins

* GUNNA has the top debut at 35* with "Pushin" featuring FUTURE & YOUNG THUG at +462 spins

* BLUEFACE debuts at 36* with "Chose Me" featuring BLXST

Urban: Moneybagg Yo New #1; CKAY Top 3; Yung Bleu, Ari Lennox Top 15; Kodak Black, SZA Up 800+ Spins

* MONEYBAGG YO takes over the top spot, up 4*-1* with "Scorpio" and is +440 spins

* CKAY is top 3 with "Love Nwantiti (Ah Ah Ah)", up 7*-3* and +631 spins

* YUNG BLEU now has two in the top 15 as "Beautiful Lies" featuring KEHLANI moves 16*-12* and is +354 spins

* ARI LENNOX also enters the top 15, rising 17*-14* with "Pressure" at +233 spins

* Two songs just outside the top 20 are up over 800 spins

* KODAK BLACK moves 25*-21* with "Super Gremlin" featuring SYKO BOB, up 846 spins

* SZA leaps 27*-22* with "I Hate U" and is +826 spins

* CHRIS BROWN vaults 39*-28* with "Iffy" up 614 spins

* MUNI LONG debuts at 36* with "Hrs And Hrs" - up 582 spins

* NLE CHOPPA debuts at 39* with "Jumpin" up 106 spins

Hot AC: Adele 'Easy' Holds Top Spot; Bruno/Anderson/Silk, Max/Ali Top 15; Gayle, Benson Boone Top 20

* ADELE retains the top spot at Hot AC with "Easy On Me" for a tenth week

* The top 10 is really competitive and tight right now

* ADELE's "Oh My God" rises 9*-8* and has the largest spin gain inside the top 10 at +341 spins

* BRUNO MARS/ANDERSON .PAAK/SILK SONIC go top 15, up 18*-14* with "Smokin Out The Window" up 131 spins

* MAX and ALI GATE also hit the top 15 with "Butterflies" rising 19*-15*

* GAYLE surges into the top 20, up 24*-18* with "abcdefu" up 703 spins

* BENSON BOONE hits the top 20 with "Ghost Town" up 21*-20* and up 348 spins

* THE WEEKND has a double digit point gain, leaping 32*-22* with "Sacrifice" up 690 spins

* Also up ten spots is TAYLOR SWIFT, moving 38*-28* with "All Too Well (Taylor's Version)" up 211 spins

* ALESSO & KATY PERRY score a huge debut at 29* with "When I'm Gone" up 299 spins

* CHARLIE PUTH debuts at 39* with "Light Switch" with 355 spins

Active Rock: Nita Strauss/David Draiman Hold #1; Three Days Grace Runner Up; Korn Top 3; Foo Fighters Top 10

* NITA STRAUSS and DAVID DRAIMAN hold the top spot with "Dead Inside"

* THREE DAYS GRACE surge into the runner up spot, moving 6*-2* with "So Called Life," up 263 spins

* KORN goes top 3 with "Start The Healing," rising 4*-3* and are +189 spins

* FOO FIGHTERS enter the top 10, moving 11*-8* with "Love Dies Young," up 162 spins

* MAMMOTH WVH go top 15, up 18*-12* with "Epiphany," up 144 spins

* DED also enters the top 15, rising 16*-13* with "Kill Beautiful Things," up 75 spins

* FALLING IN REVERSE go top 20 in their 3rd week on the chart as "Zombified" is up 25*-17* and +287 spins

* JERRY ROLL leaps 27*-21* with "Dead Man Walking" at +232 spins

* ASKING ALEXANDRIA is up 232 spins as well, moving 28*-22* with "Never Gonna Learn"

* A huge 37*-23* move for MUSE with "Won't Stand Down" - up 361 spins

* MADAME MAYHEM debuts at 38* with "I Am More"

* VERSUS ME enters at 40* with "Down"

Alternative: Twenty One Pilots Hold Top Spot; Wolf Alice Top 10; Foo Fighters, Muse Top 15; War On Drugs Top 20

* TWENTY ONE PILOTS spend another week at #1 with "The Outside" at +219 spins

* Two other songs score triple digit spin gains inside the top 10

* IMAGINE DRAGONS are at 6* with "Enemy From League Of Legends" at +148 spins

* DAISY THE GREAT X AJR move 8*-7* with "Record Player," up 105 spins

* WOLF ALICE enter the top 10 with "Smile"

* FOO FIGHTERS go top 15 with "Love Dies Young," up 16*-13*

* MUSE soar 33*-15* with "Won't Stand Down," up 612 spins

* WAR ON DRUGS enter the top 20, leaping 21*-19* with "I Don't Live Here Anymore"

* BOB MOSES debuts at 31* with "Love Brand New" at +390 spins

Triple A: Band Of Horses New #1; Mayer Top 5; Adele Top 10; Coin, Mitski, Foos Rise

* BAND OF HORSES take over the top spot, leaping 3*-1* with "Crutch," up 38 spins

* JOHN MAYER goes top 5 with "Wild Blue," moving 6*-5*

* ADELE quickly goes top 10 with "Oh My God," up 11*-8*

* COIN soars 18*-11* with "Chapstick," up 63 spins and into the top 15

* MITSKI leaps 21*-16* with "The Only Heartbreaker," up 37 spins

* FOO FIGHTERS hit top 20, up 24*-20* with "Love Dies Young"

* INHALER debuts at 26* with "Cheer Up Baby"

* LO MOON enters at 29* with "Dream Never Dies"

* DAISY THE GREAT X AJR come in at 30* with "Record Player"

