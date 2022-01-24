Black History Month Celebration

The second annual "iHEARTRADIO LIVING BLACK!" campaign is set to honor Black culture during FEBRUARY (BLACK HISTORY MONTH) with a month-long on-air celebration to air on the company's Hip Hop and R&B syndicated shows and local stations.

The campaign will include a special event on FEBRUARY 23rd at 8p (ET) featuring performances by BIG SEAN, H.E.R., MONEYBAGG YO, and ARI LENNOX, a "special moment" with LIZZO, and special appearances from J. COLE, JOHN LEGEND, ALICIA KEYS, SAWEETIE, BAS, and others. The concert at the iHEARTRADIO THEATER in LOS ANGELES, produced by RIKKI HUGHES, will be streamed on TIKTOK and broadcast on iHEARTMEDIA Hip-Hop and R&B stations and the iHEARTRADIO app.

Pres./Hip-Hop-R&B Programming DOC WYNTER said, “We are thrilled to once again honor BLACK HISTORY MONTH and Black culture through on-going and informative discussions about race and some very special performances during this year’s 'iHEARTRADIO LIVING BLACK!'

“We can’t think of a better way to spotlight our community than partnering with these incredible artists and trailblazers, as together we celebrate the impact that Black lives have on American culture with a month-long celebration that will culminate with a special event across iHEARTRADIO’s stations nationwide and on TIKTOK.”

EVP/Programming Hip Hop-R&B Strategy THEA MITCHEM added, “iHEARTRADIO LIVING BLACK! is a bold celebration of Black culture and showcases the beauty and influence of the Black experience. We’re thrilled to build upon the LIVING BLACK! FOUNDATION in our second year and excited to once again work with MAGIC LEMONADE on this wonderful celebration.”

