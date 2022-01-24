The Dana Cortez Show

SKYVIEW NETWORKS' THE DANA CORTEZ SHOW is back in mornings at UNIVISION Top 40/Rhythmic KBBT (THE BEAT 98.5)/SAN ANTONIO. CORTEZ held down mornings at KBBT from 2015 to 2018 prior to THE DANA CORTEZ SHOW going into syndication. The show, featuring DANA CORTEZ, DJ AUTOMATIC and ANTHONY ALMANZAR, moved across the street on ALPHA MEDIA Top 40 KTFM (ENERGY 94.1) and later Top 40/Rhythmic KTFM-HD2 (WE 103.3).

KBBT (THE BEAT 98.5)/SAN ANTONIO MD JAIME "HAMMBURGER" VALENZUELA, who has been doing mornings since SEPTEMBER 2021 gets to toss out his alarm clock and move back this his familiar afternoon airshift.

CORTEZ commented, “I’m excited to be back on THE BEAT and wake up with the beautiful people in the city of SAN ANTONIO! We’re proud to partner with this iconic station and be a part, once again, of their amazing team in SATown."

UNIVISION/SAN ANTONIO Pres./GM CHRIS MORRIS added, "We are excited to welcome back THE DANA CORTEZ SHOW to mornings on 98.5 THE BEAT in SAN ANTONIO."

SKYVIEW NETWORKS VP/Content Development And Syndication RICO COLINDRES said, "DANA continually connects with her audience on an authentic level. With ratings growth across the network over the last year and now a return to 98.5 THE BEAT, the show is ready for a tremendous 2022."

