Radio Nominees Named

Ten Country stations earned dual nominations in the 57th ANNUAL ACADEMY OF COUNTRY MUSIC AWARDS’ radio categories, revealed this morning (1/24). Winners will be announced ahead of the show, set for MONDAY, MARCH 7th at ALLEGIANT STADIUM in LAS VEGAS, and set to stream live for the first time on PRIME VIDEO in the U.S., CANADA, AUSTRALIA, NEW ZEALAND and the U.K.

In the category of National Weekly On-Air Personality of the Year, two artists are among the five nominees. Country stars TERRI CLARK and TRACY LAWRENCE will compete against BRYAN “B-DUB” WASHINGTON, LON HELTON and music producer and publishing executive MICHAEL KNOX. The 10 double nominated stations are: KCLR/COLUMBIA, MO; KHAY/VENTURA, CA; KXKT/OMAHA, NE; KYGO/DENVER; WFMS/INDIANAPOLIS; WHKO/DAYTON, OH; WUBE/CINCINNATI; WUSY/CHATTANOOGA,TN; WYCD/DETROIT; and WYCT/PENSACOLA, FL. SILVERFISH MEDIA Pres. PATRICK THOMAS is also a double nominee, scoring nods in both the National Daily and National Weekly On-Air Personality categories. Also of note, in the Large Market Station of the Year category, both SALT LAKE CITY Country stations will go head-to-head against each other and three other nominees.

The full list of 57th ACM AWARDS nominations in the artist categories will be announced in the coming weeks, as will the show’s hosts, performers and presenters. Following is the full list of radio nominees.

National Daily On-Air Personality of the Year

• BUZZ BRAINARD and ANIA HAMMAR - THE MUSIC ROW HAPPY HOUR WITH BUZZ BRAINARD

• CODY ALAN - CMT AFTER MIDNITE

• DEREK HASKINS, SEAN POWELL, PATRICK THOMAS, CARSEN HUMPHREVILLE - THE BIG D & BUBBA SHOW

• JERRY BROADWAY, TIM WALL, MITCH ENGLISH, BECCA WALLS - THE BUD AND BROADWAY SHOW

• KATIE NEAL - KATIE & COMPANY

National Weekly On-Air Personality of the Year

• BRYAN “B-DUB” WASHINGTON - B-DUB RADIO

• LON HELTON - COUNTRY COUNTDOWN USA

• MICHAEL KNOX, SHALACY GRIFFIN - KNOX COUNTRY 360

• TERRI CLARK - COUNTRY GOLD

• TRACY LAWRENCE, PATRICK THOMAS - HONKY TONKIN’ WITH TRACY LAWRENCE

On-Air Personality of the Year - Major Market

• DANNY DWYER, KUPL/PORTLAND, OR

• JOSH, RACHEL & GRUNWALD IN THE MORNING (JOSH HOLLEMAN, RACHEL HUNTER, STEVE GRUNWALD), WYCD/DETROIT

• PAUL SCHADT, SARAH LEE & GEOF KNIGHT, WKKT/CHARLOTTE, NC

• SCOTTY KAY, WUSN/CHICAGO

• TRACY DIXON, KYGO/DENVER

On-Air Personality of the Year - Large Market

• THE BIG DAVE SHOW (‘BIG DAVE’ CHANDLER, CHELSIE SHINKLE, JASON STATT, ASHLEY DAWN), WUBE/CINCINNATI

• JIM, DEB AND KEVIN IN THE MORNING (JIM DENNY, DEBORAH HONEYCUTT, KEVIN FREEMAN), WFMS/INDIANAPOLIS

• THE WAKE UP CALL (KELLI GREEN, DAVID BUGENSKE), KFRG/RIVERSIDE-SAN BERNARDINO, CA

• WAKE UP WITH THE WOLF SHOW (DALE O’BRIAN, ANNIE CAMP, CHASE MATTHEWS), WPAW/GREENSBORO, NC

• WAYNE D SHOW (WAYNE DANIELSON, TAY HAMILTON), WSIX/NASHVILLE

On-Air Personality of the Year - Medium Market (six final nominees due to tie)

• JULIE AND DJ IN THE MORNING (JULIE KANSY, DALE SELLERS), WPCV/LAKELAND, FL

• KENN McCLOUD, KUZZ A-F/BAKERSFIELD, CA

• MO & STYCKMAN (MELISSA “MO” WAGNER, GREG “STYCKMAN” OWENS), WUSY/CHATTANOOGA, TN

• NEW COUNTRY MORNINGS WITH NANCY AND WOODY (NANCY WILSON, AARON WOODS), WHKO/DAYTON, OH

• SCOTT & SARAH IN THE MORNING (SCOTT WYNN, SARAH KAY), WQMX/AKRON, OH

• STEVE LUNDY & GINA MELTON, KXKT/OMAHA, NE

On-Air Personality of the Year - Small Market

• ADAM & JEN IN THE MORNING (ADAM LAMBERD, JEN LITTLE), KIOK/KENNEWICK, WA

• LIZ AND SCOTTY IN THE MORNING (LIZ DELGROSSO, SCOTTY COX), KCLR/COLUMBIA, MO

• MORNING WAKE-UP CALL WITH DAVE DANIELS (DAVE DANIELS), KHAY/VENTURA, CA

• THE CAT PAK MORNING SHOW (BRENT LANE), WYCT/PENSACOLA, FL

• THE PHILIP GIBBONS SHOW (PHILIP GIBBONS), WGSQ/COOKEVILLE, TN





Radio Station of the Year - Major Market

• KSCS/DALLAS

• KSON/SAN DIEGO

• KYGO/DENVER

• WXTU/PHILADELPHIA

• WYCD/DETROIT

Radio Station of the Year - Large Market

• KNCI/SACRAMENTO, CA

• KSOP/SALT LAKE CITY

• KUBL/SALT LAKE CITY

• WFMS/INDIANAPOLIS

• WUBE/CINCINNATI

Radio Station of the Year - Medium Market

• KIZN/BOISE, ID

• KXKT/OMAHA, NE

• WGKX/MEMPHIS

• WHKO/DAYTON, OH

• WUSY/CHATTANOOGA, TN

Radio Station of the Year - Small Market

• KCLR/COLUMBIA, MO

• KHAY/VENTURA, CA

• WXBQ/BRISTOL, VA

• WXFL/FLORENCE, AL

• WYCT/PENSACOLA, FL

