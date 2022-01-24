Galvin

NASHVILLE-based artist development company BROWN SELLERS BROWN, home to BROWN SELLERS BROWN (BSB) MANAGEMENT and QUARTZ HILL RECORDS, has launched its second record label, STONE COUNTRY RECORDS. The new label’s flagship artists include EASTON CORBIN and BEN GALLAHER, the latter shifting from current label QUARTZ HILL. Both QUARTZ HILL and STONE COUNTRY RECORDS are distributed globally in partnership with THE ORCHARD.

QUARTZ HILL RECORDS National Dir./Promotion and Marketing MATT GALVIN shifts to the new label, where he has been elevated to VP/Promotion and Marketing. GALVIN will report to BROWN SELLERS BROWN SVP/Promotion and Marketing APRIL RIDER. Congratulate him here.

Industry veteran RON BRADLEY will take the role of Dir./Promotion for STONE COUNTRY RECORDS effective FEBRUARY 1st. He previously was part of the promotion teams at EMI RECORDS NASHVILLE and, more recently, SHOW DOG NASHVILLE until his departure last MARCH. Congratulate him here.

BSB MANAGEMENT Dir./Promotion and Marketing GWEN FOSTER is shifting to STONE COUNTRY RECORDS as Dir./Promotion. She joined BSB as Dir./West Coast Promotion and Marketing in JULY of 2021. Congratulate her here.

Promotion executive TRACI HITE will serve as Dir./Promotion for the new label. She previously was Dir./National Promotion at CURB-WORD ENTERTAINMENT, and she previously worked at CAPITOL CHRISTIAN MUSIC GROUP. Congratulate her here.

Recently-hired QUARTZ HILL and BSB Promotion Coord. DENISE MILLER expands her role to also include STONE COUNTRY RECORDS.

CORBIN, who is managed by BSB, previously recorded for MERCURY NASHVILLE, where he scored the # hits "A Little More Country Than That" and "Roll With It" in 2009-2010, and four follow-up Top 10 singles. Both CORBIN and GALLAHER have new music coming in the early part of the year.

BRADLEY, FOSTER and HITE will report to GALVIN. Additional staff will be announced soon.

