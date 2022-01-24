Sold

CALVIN HASTINGS' KTC BROADCASTING, INC. is selling Oldies WLON-A-W298CK (THE BOSS)/LINCOLNTON, NC to LANNY FORD's SPORTS TALK GUYS, LLC for $275,000 ($50,000 cash, $225,000 in a promissory note) plus a time brokerage agreement before closing.

In other filings with the FCC, JWH BROADCASTING LLC is transferring Country WQDK (99.3 THE BULL)/GATESVILLE (OUTER BANKS), NC back to ICON BROADCASTING, INC. for release from a $160,000 promissory note. JWH's principal, JOE W. HARTMANN, died on DECEMBER 30th and his estate is being overseen by his widow TAMARA K. HARTMANN.

COMMUNITY SERVICE BROADCASTING FOUNDATION, INC. is assigning the construction permit for a new FM in HANAPEPE, HI to EDUCATIONAL MEDIA FOUNDATION as part of the settlement of mutually-exclusive FM applications in HAWAII. EMF is dismissing its application for a new FM at LIHUE, while COMMUNITY SERVICE will proceed with its application for a new FM on the same frequency at ANAHOLA.

AVONDALE METAL WORKS, LLC is selling W226CT/LEEDS, AL to RIVERA COMMUNICATIONS, LLC for $110,000 ($20,000 cash, the rest in a 15-payment promissory note). The primary station is Regional Mexican WAYE-A (LA JEFA 98.3)/BIRMINGHAM.

MAJOR KEYSTONE LLC is selling WARM-A/SCRANTON to SEVEN MOUNTAINS MEDIA/SOUTHERN BELLE, LLC for $50,000 plus a time brokerage agreement before closing and a lease of WZWW-HD3. The buyer has flipped the station from Sports to a simulcast of Classic Country WKGD (BIGFOOT LEGENDS 107.7)/SCRANTON.

CONTEMPORARY COMMUNICATIONS, LLC, which recently re-acquired Oldies WROX-A-W248CL/CLARKSDALE, MS from LL JAMES MEDIA, LLC, is flipping the station to TERRY L. BALLARD's WROX, LLC for $150,000.

JMK COMMUNICATIONS, INC. is selling Spanish Religion WPWC-A (RADIO ZION 1480)/DUMFRIES-TRIANGLE, VA-WASHINGTON, DC to ALFRED L. HAMMOND's CAPITAL BROADCASTING VA, LLC for $175,000.

And ELOHIM GROUP CORPORATION is selling K278DA/HOUSTON to FM MEDIA VENTURES LLC for $300,000. The primary station is South Asian KGLK-HD3 (HUM FM).

