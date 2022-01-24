Gobble Gobble

THE NATIONAL WILD TURKEY FEDERATION (NWTF) FOUNDATION’s second annual CONSERVATION AID LIVE concert will feature Country artists CRAIG MORGAN, CHRIS JANSON, TYLER FARR, TRAVIS DENNING, ELVIE SHANE, CHUCK WICKS, DREW BALDRIDGE, DILLON CARMICHAEL, MEGHAN PATRICK, CALEB LEE HUTCHISON and LUCAS HOGE on FEBRUARY 16th at the OPRY HOUSE in NASHVILLE.

The concert, which kicks off NWTF’s Convention & Sports Show, also helps support wildlife and wild land conservation efforts throughout the year. More information and tickets to the show are available here.

