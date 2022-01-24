Dylan (Photo: Rena Schild/Shutterstock.com)

VARIETY is reporting that SONY MUSIC ENTERTAINMENT has purchased BOB DYLAN’s entire back catalog of recorded music, as well as the rights to multiple future new releases. Sources told VARIETY that the deal was worth between $150 million and $200 million. Reps for SONY and DYLAN have declined to confirm.

It's reported the deal, which concluded in JULY 2021, includes the entirety of BOB DYLAN’s recorded body of work since 1962, beginning with the artist’s self-titled debut album and continuing through 2020’s highly acclaimed and successful “Rough and Rowdy Ways.”

BOB DYLAN and SONY will continue to collaborate on a range of future catalog reissues in the artist’s renowned and top-selling "Bootleg Series," and the agreement provides the opportunity for SONY to partner with DYLAN on additional projects.





