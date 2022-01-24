Cyndi Lauper

Award-winning singer/songwriter/actress and activist CYNDI LAUPER’s iconic music video for ”Girls Just Want To Have Fun" has officially crossed 1 billion views on YouTube. It’s her first to join YOUTUBE’s BILLION VIEWS CLUB.

Her recording of the song, written by the late ROBERT HAZARD, was released in 1983 on her landmark debut album “She’s So Unusual,” becoming a breakthrough hit and a feminist anthem, with the video having been recognized as one of the greatest music videos of its era. .

Commenting about the song and video, LAUPER said, “A lot of people don’t realize this but ‘Girls’ is really a political song. When I got my feminist hands on it, I knew I wanted to make it into an anthem for all women. Sonically, I wanted the song to be uplifting and joyful. When it came time to make the video, it was really important to me to make sure we included women from every walk of life. I wanted every little girl watching the video to have the joyful experience of seeing herself on that screen. I wanted us to be a community. Years later, at the Women’s March I saw that community in action. I saw all types of women and girls carrying signs saying ‘Girls Just Want to Have Fun-damental Rights.' And now here we are at a Billion views. Back when we made the video there was no YouTube, so when you think about it it’s really extraordinary. The reach that this song has. The longevity. That people still purposely seek this video out and press play. Wow. I’m really grateful. Thank you.”

In her long and storied career, LAUPER has sold more than 50 million records worldwide and is a GRAMMY, Emmy and Tony-winner. She’s received numerous honors and remains dedicated to advocacy, co-founding True Colors United in 2008 to fight and end homelessness amongst LGBTQ youth.

Watch the video here.

