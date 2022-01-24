New PD Opening

CUMULUS MEDIA Top 40 WZPL/INDIANAPOLIS, IN is on the hunt for it's new PD to replace JR AMMONS who after 11 years announced his departure to become the OM at AUDACY's music stations, Active Rock KQRC (98.9 THE ROCK), Alternative KRBZ (ALT 96.5), Country WDAF (106.5 THE WOLF), and Hot AC KZPT (997 THE POINT), and as Brand Manager of WDAF and KZPT, effective FEBRUARY 1st (NET NEWS 1/24).

This seasoned leader will be at the helm of one of INDIANAPOLIS’ most iconic and successful radio brands with a long history of delivering ratings and revenue, not to mention the fan favorite SMILEY MORNING SHOW that continues to set the bar for morning radio across the country. If you think you have what it takes to fill this very important position – successful programming experience, deep knowledge of the CHR/Top 40 format, skilled management of personnel, meaningful industry contacts & relationships, top tier social media proficiency, ability to turn sales ideas into promotional wins for our clients & listeners – then we want to hear from you. CUMULUS MEDIA is a proud equal-opportunity employer. Interested and qualified candidates should apply here.

