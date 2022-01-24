CRS 2022 to remain in-person

COUNTRY RADIO BROADCASTERS (CRB) has committed to move forward with plans for a live, in-person COUNTRY RADIO SEMINAR (CRS) on FEBRUARY 23rd-25th at the OMNI NASHVILLE HOTEL, and has set protocols to provide the safest possible environment.

Those attending CRS 2022 will be required provide documentation of full COVID-19 vaccinations or a negative test result, to be completed within 48-hours of arrival to the event. If neither can be provided, rapid antigen and PCR tests will be available and conducted upon arrival at no cost. Complimentary tests will also be available on SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 26th for attendees before returning home.

3P AMERICA mobile-based services will be used to provide secure vaccine verification and more. All registered attendees will receive a link to 3P SMART VERIFY, and will be required to establish a profile and submit documentation before the event on their mobile device. Attendees will be required to have completed their 3P SMART VERIFY profile in order to receive their CRS registration packet.

In addition to these protocols, organizing body COUNTRY RADIO BROADCASTERS (CRB) will provide and require masks in all event spaces at the OMNI hotel meeting rooms and performance halls, as well as LEGENDS and BROADWAY pre-event areas. Event spaces will provide space for social distancing as well as hand sanitizer. Traffic patterns in surrounding hallways will be routed to avoid close contact before all BROADWAY BALLROOM performances.

CRB is recommending that all attendees limit close personal contacts and exercise personal responsibility in monitoring health daily, and for those experiencing symptoms to refrain from attending. CRB will extend its refund policy for those unable to attend due to COVID-19 symptoms or illness.

