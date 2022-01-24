BEASLEY MEDIA GROUP has named PAT EASTBURN VP/Digital Sales, effective immediately. In his new role, EASTBURN will report to Chief Digital Officer TODD HANDY, and focus on leveraging his experience across the entire digital sales team as well as be focused on new products, services and key verticals.

EASTBURN most recently spent the past seven years serving as the VP/GM at FLYPAPER DIGITAL MARKETING, the internal digital agency of WEHCO MEDIA.

HANDY said, “PAT was the consensus choice as the top candidate for this role given his extensive background in leading digital agency sales teams and disrupting traditional media channels."

EASTBURN added, "I'm very excited to join BEASLEY MEDIA GROUP. It's so well-respected and I've been thoroughly impressed by the entire team. I believe that digital marketing has significant potential as an industry relative to current and future opportunity. Combine that opportunity with top level talent and the sky is the limit."

« see more Net News