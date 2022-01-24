Megatrax To Rep Twisted Jukebox

International production library MEGATRAX has announced the company’s exclusive representation of the UK catalog TWISTED JUKEBOX across the USA, CANADA and LATIN AMERICA. TWISTED JUKEBOX, the catalog’s flagship label, contains music primarily composed for trailers, promos, TV and soundtrack beds, as well as commercial music replacements. Four labels under the TWISTED JUKEBOX banner will follow in the coming weeks.

MEGATRAX Pres./CEO RON MENDELSOHN said, “Every few years, a catalog comes along that is so fresh, unique and original that we simply must stand up and take notice. TWISTED JUKEBOX is such a catalog! We are so pleased to exclusively represent this fine collection – along with its four niche labels - across NORTH, SOUTH and CENTRAL AMERICA. From cutting-edge trailer music to current songs to authentic world music, our clients are going to love digging into this UK-produced collection - one that has never before been available stateside.”

Creative/Music Dir./TWISTED JUKEBOX MATT WELCH, “When we first spoke with RON about MEGATRAX representing our five labels in the UNITED STATES, it quickly became apparent that our belief in quality over quantity and our shared vision for taking production music to new levels aligned perfectly. We knew instantly that we’d found our new home away from our home across the pond. We are extremely excited to be working with RON and MEGATRAX, and we feel our offerings of groundbreaking dance and commercial pop music, right through to cinematic orchestral pieces, and hardcore music for anarchy, can bring a fresh and unique selection of musical styles to MEGATRAX’s clients, old and new.”

« see more Net News