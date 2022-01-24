Solar Signs

Country artist CJ SOLAR has signed with EMPIRE. His first single on the label, entitled “The Future’s Neon,” is set for release on FEBRUARY 11th, with an album to follow in the spring.

“With EMPIRE continuing our expansion into the Country market, we’re excited to partner with hit songwriter and artist CJ SOLAR on his upcoming artist releases. His album is fantastic, and we’re thrilled to be a part of his story,” said EMPIRE VP/A&R, Publishing ERIC HURT.

“Every artist wants to find a label that’s passionate about their music and career, and I’ve definitely found that with everyone at EMPIRE,” said SOLAR. “I’m as excited about this relationship as I’ve ever been and can’t wait to get this new music out to the world!”

SOLAR is currently touring on the “NASHVILLE Hits The Roof” tour, playing dates at several TIN ROOF locations nationwide. You can see more tour dates here. He recently signed with EDGEHILL MUSIC for publishing.

