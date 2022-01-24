Tritt

Independent music company RESERVOIR MEDIA has acquired the publishing and recorded music catalogs of Country star and GRAND OLE OPRY member TRAVIS TRITT. The deal includes all of TRITT's work all the way from his 1990 debut album, "Country Club," that features his first #1 and eventually Platinum certified single, "Help Me Hold On," to his most recent album, "Set In Stone." TRITT joins the growing catalog sales trend, and was represented in the deal by JORDAN KELLER and SARAH SMITH from KELLER TURNER ANDREWS & GHANEM PLLC.

The two-time GRAMMY AWARD winner has gone certified Platinum or higher with seven of his albums, with more than 30 million career album sales. TRITT has also won four COUNTRY MUSIC ASSOCIATION (CMA) awards as well as being named "Top New Artist" at the BILLBOARD MUSIC AWARDS. The artist has charted more than 40 times in his career, with five #1 and 20 Top 10 singles.

“TRAVIS is a pillar of the ‘90s Country movement, and his influence continues to impact the genre and its chart resurgence today," said RESERVOIR EVP/Creative JOHN OZIER. "The RESERVOIR team is so happy to be supporting both his publishing and master recordings, and building on our foundation of Country catalog classics with more of the genre’s biggest songs.”

