Lee Brice To Host Middays On KKGO (Go Country 105)/Los Angeles In February
by Shawn Reed
CURB RECORDS artist LEE BRICE is scheduled to take over the rotating, celebrity-hosted midday show on MT. WILSON FM BROADCASTERS Country KKGO (GO COUNTRY 105)/LOS ANGELES throughout the month of FEBRUARY, beginning on MONDAY, JANUARY 31st and continuing through FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 25th.
Fans can listen to BRICE from 10a-2p (PT) on GoCountry105.com, via the GO COUNTRY 105 mobile app, or over air locally on weekdays from 10a-2p (PT).