Rodriguez

iHEARTMEDIA's Top 40 KISS-FM/L.A.'s Morning Show Producer PATTY RODRIGUEZ has decided to step down from her role on ON AIR WITH RYAN after 17 years on the show. The announcement was made both on air and on PATTY's social media accounts.

RODRIGUEZ said in an emotional INSTAGRAM post, " The last 17 years at @ONAIRWITHRYAN weren’t just a dream come true. It gave girls like me permission to know that they belong, at the biggest of platforms, without ever sacrificing our culture and identity. Me being here became a purpose to share our stories, our joy, our pain because we are LOS ANGELES. LOS ANGELES you gave me the courage to be me. Always me. Unapologetically me. MEXICANA. AMERICANA. Con el nopal en la frente. Sin miedo. "

She went on to say, "This is not a goodbye, this is a see you soon. This was the most difficult decision, but I know it’s time."

