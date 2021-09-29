Daugherty

ALL ACCESS has learned that TIM DAUGHERTY, "The Rock & Roll Authority", has relocated to the Pacific Northwest after 30 plus years at RUBBER CITY RADIO GROUP's heritage Rocker WONE/AKRON (NET NEWS 9/29). DAUGHERTY is an experienced talent ready to track your Classic Rock or AC format station and is looking to take on more clients. Contact TIM for his demo at (330)807-2375 or TIMOTHYFDAUGHERTY@GMAIL.COM.

« see more Net News