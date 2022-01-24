Top 10

INDEED remained atop the MEDIA MONITORS' National Radio Advertiser rankings for the third consecutive week in the rankings for JANUARY 17-23, with iHEARTRADIO promos spending a second week in second place. Jumping into the top 10 at number 4 was the LASIK VISION INSTITUTE, up from 22nd place.

The top 10:

1. INDEED (previous week #1; 72099 instances)

2. iHEARTRADIO (#2; 55109)

3. PROGRESSIVE (#4; 47200)

4. THE LASIK VISION INSTITUTE (#22; 45402)

5. BABBEL (#6; 41521)

6. GETUPSIDE (#3; 41328)

7. LOWE'S (#18; 39212)

8. SWIFFER (#8; 38026)

9. ZIPRECRUITER (#13; 32504)

10. THE MLK TAPES PODCAST (#9; 28137)

