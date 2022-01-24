4th Annual

AUDACY AC WLIF (TODAY'S 101.9)/BALTIMORE recently partnered with the SALVATION ARMY OF CENTRAL MARYLAND and collected over 1,200 coats, 300 blankets and hats, gloves, socks and shoes for those in need as part of the 4th annual "BUNDLE UP BALTIMORE." To rally their listeners, morning show co-host (and PD) GREG CARPENTER and afternoon show host (and PD at sister Hot AC WWMX MIX 106.5) TOM COOK broadcasted live from the drop-off locations.



AUDACY/BALTIMORE SVP & Market Mgr. TRACY BRANDYS remarked, "Thank you to all of our generous listeners who made this event such a success. I'd also like to also extend a sincere thanks to our air staff for making this event possible. This demonstrates the unwavering connection our station has with our listeners and we're proud to leverage our reach to give back to our neighbors in need."



