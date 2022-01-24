Saturday February 26th

MEOW WOLF and LIVE NATION have announced a partnership to throw THE PARTY PORTAL - DANCEPORTATION at The PERPLEXIPLEX, MEOW WOLF DENVER's new 488 capacity venue on SATURDAY FEBRUARY 28th. The event will include 9 DJs, including 3 COLORADO DJs opening at midnight, playing non-stop until 4am and 3 stages across different worlds and in the venue, the PERPLEXIPLEX.

The event will feature ABSOLUTE, ACEMO, ASH LAURYN, CHLOE CAILLET, DJ MINX, and DJ PYTHON w/ local favorites COLLIN MCKENNA, L.A. ZWICKY, and PEER REVIEW.

GM/CONVERGENCE STATION ALEX BENNETT said, “Partnering with the LIVE NATION team aligns so well with the vision of MEOW WOLF events, bringing the most relevant music and live events in a unique and impactful immersive experience. Together, we will level up DENVER's already vibrant music scene.”

Pres./LIVE NATION COLORADO ERIC PIRRITT added, “We’re honored to be a part of MEOW WOLF’s vision for this space. Between MEOW WOLF’s creative exploration and our premiere production and booking, we are going to be promoting some really unique events for artists and fans in DENVER.”

