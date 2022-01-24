On WFNZ

MLS expansion club CHARLOTTE FC will be heard on RADIO ONE Sports WFNZ-A-W273DA/CHARLOTTE for its inaugural season. Some of the new team's matches will air on sister News-Talk WBT-A-F; WFNZ will also air weekly segments with coach MIGUEL ANGEL RAMIREZ, Pres. NICK KELLY, and players.

"This is an excellent day for soccer fans across our city as we welcome RADIO ONE and WFNZ into the CHARLOTTE FC family. WFNZ is synonymous with sports here in CHARLOTTE and to partner with them for our inaugural season is an important step in reaching sports fans across the CAROLINAS," said CHARLOTTE FC President NICK KELLY. "We continue to execute on our promise of making our matches easily accessible to fans regardless of where they are, and to partner with a station with a proven track record of successful sports coverage is another amazing first in our club's history."

RADIO ONE RVP MARSHA LANDESS added, "Our team at RADIO ONE CHARLOTTE is thrilled to bring the passion of CHARLOTTE FC to SPORTS RADIO WFNZ. With the growing excitement of professional soccer that's evident in CHARLOTTE, we look forward to a long successful partnership and are glad that we are a part of this historical time in CHARLOTTE sports."

