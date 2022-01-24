Vow Renewal Time

BAHAKEL AC WDEF (SUNNY 92.3) & Country sister WUUQ (Q 97.3/99.3)/CHATTANOOGA have teamed up to host a huge vow renewal ceremony giving 100 couples a chance to say “I do” all over again at AT&T Field where the CHATTANOOGA LOOKOUTS play.

The stations will supply the minister, wedding photography from LIVINGOOD PHOTOGRAPHY, and even a reception for the couples and their guests, with wedding cupcakes and flowers from FOOD CITY, and music from DJ KEVIN HAYES.

One lucky couple will also win a new wedding set for the bride courtesy of WRIGHT JEWELERS. Plus, there's a chance to win dinner and an overnight stay courtesy of RODIZIO GRILL downtown and HOLIDAY INN EXPRESS downtown…Celebrate your marital home run — again!

Check it out here or here.

« see more Net News