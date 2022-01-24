Now Available Live & On Demand

Award-winning singer, songwriter, producer and ABBA founding member BJÖRN ULVAEUS, has launched, BJÖRN FROM ABBA AND FRIENDS on APPLE MUSIC HITS global radio station. The inaugural episode featured special guest NILE RODGERS, who joins BJÖRN to share stories and discuss songwriting secrets, ABBA’s enduring influence, and the keys to their success and undeniable catalog. Additional guests include playwright CATHERINE JOHNSON, who penned the book of the stage musical and first film adaptation MAMA MIA!, and creative director for the forthcoming ABBA VOYAGE concerts, JOHAN RENCK.

BJORN said, "I’m excited to be bringing the show to APPLE MUSIC HITS because I have long wanted to ask some emotionally intelligent as well as intellectual people who know about ABBA about why they think our songs have lasted for such a long time — almost 40 years — because I don’t understand it myself. Sometimes, when I see the number of albums we’ve sold — which they say is around almost 400 million — I can intellectually grasp that, but emotionally I never have been able to, because I don’t know why all this happened. I just know that we wrote our songs as best we could, and then recorded them as best as we could, and that was it. What happened afterwards was a phenomenon that I never quite understood. But maybe my guests here on this series will help me to understand it. Maybe they have some input that I’ve waited for for so long. I’ve talked to several people about this already, of course, but no one has come up with a really good answer, so I think that is, in essence, is what this series is about. It’s about finally getting some questions that I’ve had for a long time answered."

Fans can listen to BJORN FROM ABBA AND FRIENDS every day at 12p (PT) on APPLE MUSIC HITS or binge the full series anytime on-demand with an APPLE MUSIC subscription.

« see more Net News