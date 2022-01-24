Tracy Gilliam (top) & Todd Storch

FUTURI announced the creation of two new leadership team roles designed to support its growth and expansion initiatives, naming TRACY GILLIAM Chief Strategy Officer and TODD STORCH Chief Revenue Officer.

GILLIAM will focus on mergers & acquisitions and strategic growth, as well as further developing client solutions and best-in-class customer experience team. GILLIAM is one of the founding members of FUTURI, which acquired the sales intelligence system she launched, TOPLINE MATTERS, in 2015, which pairs AI with human analysis, helping deliver $130 million in advertising and sponsorship revenue for its partners in 2021. GILLIAM also spent more than a decade in media leadership roles, including General Sales Manager for CBS RADIO in LOS ANGELES, and VP/Market Manager for the company now known as iHEARTMEDIA.

STORCH will be responsible for driving continued revenue growth through aligned sales and go-to-market strategies and operational plans for profitable growth. He brings more than 25 years of executive business management experience, having held CEO roles at KINDRID and FIVE STAR GLOBAL and serving as SVP, Strategic Initiatives at MINISTRY BRANDS. He also co-founded the award-winning TAYLOR'S GIFT FOUNDATION, a non-profit organization providing grief support to organ donor families, created after the loss of his oldest daughter, TAYLOR.

Commented FUTURI CEO DANIEL ANSTANDIG, “Some of the biggest brands in media rely on FUTURI’s ROI-focused technology solutions to grow their content, grow their audience, and grow their revenue. As such, our own growth has followed. With TRACY GILLIAM and TODD STROCH in these important new roles, FUTURI is well-positioned to continue our record of continuous profitable growth and grow the company through organic and inorganic measures.”

Added GILLIAM, “Given the astounding pace of change with today’s audiences and advertisers, there’s never been a more crucial time for brands to leverage the right technology to create and monetize their content — and that’s exactly what FUTURI delivers. I’m honored to grow in this exceptional company that I’ve worked alongside DANIEL ANSTANDIG for more than a decade, especially at a time when our solutions are more necessary than ever.”

Said STORCH, “A culture of innovation and delivering solution-based software is at the core of FUTURI’s mission. We believe that this is an opportune time for media companies with a growth mindset, and we’re here to help generate content and increase audience and revenue for new customers, partners, and markets. I’ve admired DANIEL ANSTANDIG for years, and I’m incredibly eager to dive in and work together with the incredible FUTURI team to achieve new heights.”

