California Vibrations Set For Next Week

The five MARLEY BROTHERS -- STEPHEN, ZIGGY, DAMIAN, JULIAN and KY-MANI MARLEY -- will headline GOLDENVOICE'S new lifestyle and music festival, CALIFORNIA VIBES (CALI VIBES), taking place FEBRUARY 4th through 6th at MARINA GREEN PARK overlooking the water in downtown LONG BEACH. The reunion will mark the 77tgh birthday of their father, reggae legend BOB MARLEY.

The event also will feature performances by SLIGHTLY STOOPID, DIRTY HEADS, REBELUTION, SUBLIME WITH ROME and STICK FIGURE, hip-hop icons WU-TANG CLAN and JAMAICAN reggae and dancehall greats SEAN PAUL, SHAGGYT, KOFFEE and many more.

The BOOMYARD STAGE powered by DELICIOUS VINYL ISLAND, has been added with a full sound system experience featuring MARION ASHER, WALSHY FIRE, JESSE ROYAL, MT. VEGAS, YAADCORE and more.

In addition to the music lineup, there will be a variety of experiential installations to enjoy. WEEDMAPS will present “Higher Ground," a village featuring CALIFORNIA’s top cannabis tastemakers. The original SUBLIME touring van will be on site as an interactive exhibit, and a live painting will be created by iconic artist WEILAND. There will also be a specially-curated food lineup and vendor marketplace.

CALI VIBES will be donating $1 per every ticket sold, with a minimum commitment of $25,000 to its nonprofit beneficiary, the SURFRIDER FOUNDATION, dedicated to the protection and enjoyment of the world’s ocean, waves and beaches for all people.

