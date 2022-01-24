Licenses Beggars Group

FEED MEDIA GROUP's ADAPTR, a B2B music licensing subscription service, has signed a music licensing deal with respected indie BEGGARS GROUP. ADAPTR is a subscription-based platform that allows startups to use music to drive their businesses. The BEGGARS pact provides access to the company’s vast catalog of critically acclaimed and influential artists from its label group, including 4AD, MATADOR, ROUGH TRADE, YOUNG and XL RECORDINGS.

Commented BEGGARS GROUP Director Of Global Strategy SIMON WHEELER, “We are super keen on licensing services that encourage innovation. ADAPTR enables tech innovators to properly license music at the beginning of their product development, not as an afterthought. That approach is something we feel has been missing in the marketplace and is important for BEGGARS to be part of, we’re pleased to be a part of an ecosystem that helps new services develop, using and paying fairly for high quality music.”

FEED MUSIC GROUP VP Music BRYN BOUGHTON added: “Having the BEGGARS catalog, with its diverse group of influential labels and artists, available to ADAPTR clients is a game-changer for us. We can’t wait to get started.”

ADAPTR has previously announced licensing deals with other record labels, distributors, and publishers around the world including WMG, MERLIN, BMG, KOBALT, SPIRIT, RESERVOIR and WARNER CHAPPELL. FEED MUSIC GROUP is a pioneer in connecting music rights holders and tech innovators. Its initial offering FEED.FM is a B2B platform that helps brands leverage music to connect with their customers.

« see more Net News