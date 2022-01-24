-
Athena Puharic Promoted To Manager At The Valory Music Co.
by Phyllis Stark
January 25, 2022 at 1:20 AM (PT)What do you think? Add your comment below.
-
ATHENA PUHARIC has been promoted to Mgr./Promotion & Marketing at THE VALORY MUSIC CO., and retains her former duties as the label’s Coord./Promotion.
She joined VALORY in 2019 after stints in promotion at IN2UNE NASHVILLE and as Editorial Asst. and, later, Associate Editor at ALL ACCESS MUSIC GROUP in NASHVILLE (NET NEWS 9/18/19).
Congratulate her here.