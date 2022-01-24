When We Were Young: Adding Third Show

The WHEN WE WERE YOUNG FESTIVAL has announced a third date has been added to the fest, taking place on SATURDAY, OCTOBER 29th at the LAS VEGAS FESTI VAL GROUNDS after the first two shows, OCTOBER 22nd and 23rd sold out (NET NEWS, 1/19).

The festival will feature the same lineup on all three dates, with the exception of ALEX G replacing WOLF ALICE on SATURDAY, OCTOBER 29th and LA DISPUTE will not be performing on the newly added date. MY CHEMICAL ROMANCE, PARAMORE, AFI, THE USED, BRING ME THE HORIZON, TAKING BACK SUNDAY, DASHBOARD CONFESSIONAL ALKALINE TRIO, MANCHESTER ORCHESTRA, A DAY TO REMEMER, PIERCE THE VAIL, I PREVAIL, THE STORY SO FAR, DANCE GAVE DANCE, THE ALL AMERICAN REJECTS and AVRIL LAVIGNE are among the headliners.

There will be a presale beginning MONDAY JANUARY. 31st at 10a (PT) for fans who sign up for early access to passes online at whenwewereyoungfestival.com.





« see more Net News