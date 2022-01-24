Promotion team changes

The SONY MUSIC NASHVILLE promotion department has undergone a bit of restructuring, resulting in the departure of one staffer, RCA NASHVILLE Mgr./Content & National Promotion SAMI SHEA, whose position was eliminated. ARISTA NASHVILLE Mgr./Content & National Promotion HELENA AKHTAR shifts to the label group’s marketing department. Their counterpart at COLUMBIA NASHVILLE, HOUSTON GAITHER, now shares that role over all three imprints, now reporting to SONY EVP/Promotion & Artist Development STEVE HODGES.

HODGES, meanwhile, is still seeking a VP/Promotion for ARISTA following JOSH EASLER’s move to RECORDS NASHVILLE late last year (NET NEWS 12/13/21).

SHEA joined SONY in 2020 from the NASH Campus Manager role at CUMULUS/WESTWOOD ONE in NASHVILLE (NET NEWS 2/6/20), while AKHTAR and GAITHER came aboard last year, AHKTAR from the Promotions Coord. and Assistant Digital PD roles at BEASLEY MEDIA GROUP WKLB (COUNTRY 102.5)/BOSTON and GAITHER from iHEARTMEDIA KTGX (106.1 THE TWISTER)/TULSA, where he had been APD/MD, afternoon host and Digital PD (NET NEWS 6/2/21).

