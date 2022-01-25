Fonsi (Photo: Kathy Hutchins / Shutterstock.com)

LUIS FONSI, the Puerto Rican artist known for the hit "Despacito," has sold his publishing catalog to HARBORVIEW EQUITY PARTNERS.

HARBORVIEW EQUITY PARTNERS was founded in 2021 by former TEMPO MUSIC CEO SHERRESE CLARKE SOARES with APOLLO GLOBAL MANAGEMENT. No financial details of the publishing deal have been announced but SONY MUSIC PUBLISHING, whom FONSI has been signed with since 2005, will continue to administer FONSI's publishing catalog.

