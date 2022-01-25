Jeriney

SAGA Classic Hits KIOA/DES MOINES brings aboard former AUDACY Alternative KRBZ (ALT 96.5)/KANSAS CITY morning show producer JERINEY FULCHER to co-host the morning show.

SAGA/DES MOINES GM STEPHANIE HEIDE said, "We are excited for the experience, knowledge and flair that JERINEY brings to her half of the KIOA morning show. She is a fantastic partner and complimenting personality for veteran, LUKE MATHEWS."

JERINEY added, "I'm super excited to be working with my good friends LEIGH MCNABB and LUKE MATTHEWS at such a huge station! I love the way KIOA works with the community and is such a huge part of DES MOINES. STEPHANIE HEIDE has made me feel so welcomed to the SAGA family."

SAGA/DES MOINES OM and KIOA PD LEIGH MCNABB said, "She knows music, radio and connecting with her audience. What can’t she do? Adding JERINEY to our DES MOINES RADIO GROUP crew was a no-brainer."

« see more Net News