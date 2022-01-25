Green

Chief Revenue Officer DENNIS GREEN has been promoted to Chief Operating Officer at SUN & FUN MEDIA, the barter promotional product and services company, and syndicator KEY NETWORKS. GREEN, the former WESTWOOD ONE Senior Vice President of Affiliate Sales and Broadcast Operations who joined SUN & FUN in 2018, will continue to report to CEO ROB KOBLASZ and will continue to be based in NEW YORK.

KOBLASZ said, “DENNIS is one of the hardest working people in radio, and we are very pleased to reward his efforts with this much-deserved promotion to the Chief Operating Officer of both SUN & FUN MEDIA and KEY NETWORKS. As Chief Revenue Officer since 2018, DENNIS has been central to the continued growth of SUN & FUN MEDIA and the successful launch and growth of KEY NETWORKS. His leadership and deep experience in network radio are tremendous assets for us.”

GREEN said, “I’m delighted to assume the role of COO for SUN & FUN MEDIA and KEY NETWORKS. I’ve been fortunate in my career to work with amazing talent and provide programming and services for stations. ROB KOBLASZ gave me an opportunity to build upon the success at SUN & FUN and to start KEY NETWORKS, which is fast developing into a “key” player in network radio. Thank you to the best-in-class staff we have assembled to help lead the charge to provide best-in-class products and services to affiliates around the country. The best is yet to come!”

