TOWNSQUARE MEDIA has flipped Classic Hits WTUG-HD3-W248BO (NICK 97.5)/TUSCALOOSA to the syndicated Oldies format MeTV FM.

The station had aired the Classic Hits format since 2017 and simulcast the Triple A format of BIRMINGHAM MOUNTAIN RADIO in 2015-17.

