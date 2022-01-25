-
Spotify Rebrands Top Christian Playlist as 'Top Christian & Gospel Playlist'
by Todd Stach
January 25, 2022 at 6:34 AM (PT)
SPOTIFY has rebranded its Top Christian playlist as Top Christian & Gospel Playlist. The change expands the scope of the playlist to include a broader representation of inspirational music as well as giving fans a greater opportunity to discover new artists along with hearing the format's hits.
The strreamer has issued a special video commemorating the change, with CHANDLER MOORE, KB, JEKALYN CARR, BROOKE LIGERTWOOD, CHRISTINE D’CLARIO, JON FOREMAN of SWITCHFOOT, and FOR KING & COUNTRY sharing their thoughts.