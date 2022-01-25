Rebranded & Launched

SPOTIFY has rebranded its Top Christian playlist as Top Christian & Gospel Playlist. The change expands the scope of the playlist to include a broader representation of inspirational music as well as giving fans a greater opportunity to discover new artists along with hearing the format's hits.



The strreamer has issued a special video commemorating the change, with CHANDLER MOORE, KB, JEKALYN CARR, BROOKE LIGERTWOOD, CHRISTINE D’CLARIO, JON FOREMAN of SWITCHFOOT, and FOR KING & COUNTRY sharing their thoughts.

« see more Net News