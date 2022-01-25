New Home

"MY FAVORITE MURDER," KAREN KILGARIFF and GEORGIA HARDSTARK's hit true crime podcast, will move from STITCHER to AMAZON MUSIC and WONDERY+ under a new exclusive distribution and advertising sales deal that will see the show post new episodes a week early on AMAZON MUSIC before general release.

The deal also reportedly covers other shows on KILGARIFF and HARDSTARK's EXACTLY RIGHT MEDIA. "MY FAVORITE MURDER" has been among the leaders on most podcast download rankings since its 2016 debut. AMAZON MUSIC previously acquired similar rights to WILL ARNETT, JASON BATEMAN, and SEAN HAYES' "SMARTLESS," another high-ranking podcast.

« see more Net News