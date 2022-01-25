Donation And Partnership

The RECORDING ACADEMY has donated $150,000 to LGBTQ+ advocacy group GLAAD and has announced a partnership for 2022 to promote inclusion with editorial content on both organization's websites and social media, support for the 33rd annual GLAAD MEDIA AWARDS, DEI training for the ACADEMY's leadership, and GLAAD participation in the ACADEMY's DEI speaker series.

"We're thrilled to double-down on our commitment to LGBTQ+ inclusion in partnership with GLAAD to inspire a culture of belonging and respect within the music industry," said RECORDING ACADEMY Board of Trustees Chair TAMMY HURT. "This partnership embodies our joint commitment to accelerate progress for LGBTQ+ voices and ensure that the music community is representative of the many diverse artists who contribute to and call this industry home."

"The music industry is one of the most powerful avenues for bringing cultural conversations around diversity and inclusion to the forefront," said GLAAD Pres./CEO SARAH KATE ELLIS. "Our new partnership with the RECORDING ACADEMY will shape the future of LGBTQ+ inclusion in music and uplift underrepresented voices within the industry who have been overlooked for far too long."

« see more Net News