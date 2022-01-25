Executive Changes

MATT HARMON has exited the U.S. President post at BEGGARS GROUP after 24 years with the company, and 4AD U.S. Label Manager NABIL AYERS has been promoted to succeed HARMON as U.S. President of the parent company, while Head of Product Management CLAIRE TAYLOR has been named GM.

Chairman MARTIN MILLS said, “We are very grateful to MATT for his contributions over two decades which have brought us such success, but equally excited about NABIL and CLAIRE’s elevations, as we look forward to an even brighter future.”

“My 13 years at 4AD have prepared me well for a move down the hall,” said AYERS, “and I am proud to work for a company whose roster and staff are growing more exciting and diverse with each passing year. I can’t wait to work more closely with the amazing staff and artists at MATADOR RECORDS, ROUGH TRADE, XL RECORDINGS, YOUNG, and the 40+ years of BEGGARS catalog while continuing to work closely with my 4AD family.”

TAYLOR added, “I am thrilled to be stepping into my next role at BEGGARS. Getting to work across a team of such talented staff and inspiring artists is what has made me proud to be a BEGGARS employee since my first day on the job.”

