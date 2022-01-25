Costello in 2005 (Photo: Everett Collection / Shutterstock.com)

BMG has signed ELVIS COSTELLO to a worldwide exclusive music publishing deal that covers his entire catalog from his 1977 debut album "My Aim is True" through his new release "The Boy Named If," spanning 32 studio albums.

BMG Pres./Repertoire & Marketing U.K. ALISTAIR NORBURY said, “It is not often that a catalogue as distinguished as ELVIS COSTELLO’s becomes available. We look forward to working with ELVIS and his management to further raise awareness and appreciation of one of the greatest songwriters the UK has produced.”

BMG VP/A&R, U.K. IAN RAMAGE added, “ELVIS really is the songwriters’ songwriter. As a music publisher, this is the quality of work we all aspire to represent.”

« see more Net News