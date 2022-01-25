Gibbons (Photo: LinkedIn)

Former POCKET CASTS CEO JOHN W. GIBBONS has joined LIBSYN as President and Chief Product Officer.

CEO BRAD TIRPAK said, “We are thrilled to welcome JOHN to the LIBSYN team. JOHN's background and areas of expertise fit squarely with LIBSYN’s mission to deliver the best podcasting platform to our customers. JOHN has a proven track-record of leading businesses in the development of consumer-direct products and creating product-centric organizations. JOHN will be a great asset to the LIBSYN team as we continue to innovate, expand our ADVERTISECAST marketplace, and develop monetization offerings for our customers.”

GIBBONS, who spent 13 years at AMAZON and its IMDB subsidiary before joining POCKET CASTS, said, “There isn’t a more exciting story in the podcast industry today than what is happening at LIBSYN. I am excited to join the team to help continue LIBSYN’s track-record of growth and product innovation. My professional skill set, and personal passions are perfectly aligned with LIBSYN’s vision. I look forward to playing a role in LIBSYN’s continued leadership of the podcasting market with the evolution of its platform strategy and extraordinary customer experience.”

