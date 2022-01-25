Debuts Today

MOTORTREND GROUP has launched a limited-run podcast and video series of interviews about electric vehicles and the future of transportation, "THE InEVitable," through PODCASTONE. The show, debuting TODAY, is hosted by MOTORTREND Head of Editorial ED LOH and Editor JONNY LIEBERMAN; the vodcast version will stream on the MOTORTREND+ subscription service starting SATURDAY (1/29). Guests include REGGIE WATTS, JAMES MARSDEN, and SPIKE FERESTEN.

“For a while now the sound of everyone going electric was a low static hiss with occasional pops and cracks. That hiss is now a hum that grows louder every day,” said LOH. “Mass adoption of electrified vehicles is inevitable. Cars that talk to your phone, home, and other cars are inevitable. Self-driving cars are looking that way as well, but there is a lot of change and confusion for car shoppers and enthusiasts to overcome on this journey. With the expertise of PODCASTONE plus thoughtful, engaging guests, JONNY and I hope to make our inevitable automotive future clearer to understand, relate to and navigate moving forward.”

PODCASTONE Pres. KIT GRAY added that his company "is proud that we’re able to offer dedicated in-house production and talent services that enable us to forge brand partnerships with companies like MOTORTREND to create compelling and dedicated programming like THE InEVitable. Car and tech enthusiasts, the environmentally conscious and inquisitive listeners will learn everything they need to know to stay on top of the latest news and learn about the future of EV thanks to this podcast from MOTORTREND.”

