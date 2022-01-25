Henderson

KORE BROADCASTING Sports KORE-A-K239CM (FOX SPORTS EUGENE)/EUGENE, OR producer BRIAN HENDERSON has exited the station to take on a new position in WASHINGTON state to be announced soon. HENDERSON, who has been producing the station's regionally-syndicated JAMES CREPEA SHOW, is a former PD at KATS and KRSE (105.7 THE HAWK)/YAKIMA and has worked at COX MEDIA GROUP/TAMPA, RENDA Country WWGR (GATOR COUNTRY 101.9)/FORT MYERS, NEW SOUTH Rock WESP (ROCK 102.5)/DOTHAN, AL, and CUMULUS MEDIA/AMARILLO, TX.

HENDERSON's move has opened a position for a producer at KORE. “Some of our past producers work as sports anchors at television stations and as producers at radio stations in PORTLAND and other markets so this is a great stepping stone position,” said owner/manager STEVE WOODWARD. “There is no substitute for great experience and our producers are pivotal in creating credible content and guests for shows that cover all of the PAC-12, the OREGON DUCKS, the OREGON STATE BEAVERS and other OREGON sports. It’s fun and challenging work and we emphasize the fun.”

“Covering PAC-12 football and creating content for FOX SPORTS EUGENE was one of the greatest experiences I have had in my radio career,” said HENDERSON. “There are so few live and local shows, so the opportunity to produce three at KORE is an amazing opportunity for an up and coming sports radio professional or someone with radio experience that just wants to stay fresh. What you do with this opportunity is up to you, but this station is growing and building new studios that you can call your office every weekday afternoon.”

The station is looking for candidates with a strong desire to work in radio, experience with ADOBE Audition and Photoshop, and passion for sports, with multitasking skills, the ability to follow direction, and expertise in booking guests. Send resumes to WOODWARD at steve@foxsportseugene.com and see the position's posting on the ALL ACCESS Jobs board. HENDERSON will also be reachable for insight into the station and position at producer@foxsportseugene.com through FEBRUARY 4th.

Now I can finally announce that I am officially leaving @FoxSportsEugene in 2 weeks and have entered the transfer portal. pic.twitter.com/agtsx1akFa — Radio Brian (@RealRadioBrian) January 25, 2022





