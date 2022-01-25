Gregg (Photo: Sea Gayle Music)

Independent NASHVILLE-based publishing company SEA GAYLE MUSIC has promoted BRANDON GREGG to Sr. Dir./Operations, Artist Services, a role in which he will work closely with CEO CHRIS DUBOIS. The move comes after the recent departure of company EVP/GM MARC DRISKILL for a new role as SVP at FIRSTBANK.

GREGG has been with SEA GAYLE for 19 years, joining first as Catalog Mgr. and progressing to his former role of Dir./Artist Services. Before his time at SEA GAYLE, he was with EMI MUSIC PUBLISHING until 2003.

“I’ve had the privilege of working with tremendous talent and friends at SEA GAYLE MUSIC,” said GREGG. “I look forward to stepping into this new role and accomplishing great things with our writers and staff.”

“BRANDON has been instrumental in the daily functions and growth of SEA GAYLE over the past 19 years,” said DUBOIS. “I am thrilled to promote him to a new role. I would also like to thank former EVP/GM MARC DRISKILL for his hard work and leadership over the past nine years. MARC’s contributions on both the creative and business sides have played a crucial role in the growth and success of our company. As difficult as it is to lose someone like MARC, his departure has created exciting new opportunities within the company.”

Congratulate GREGG here.

« see more Net News