Neil Young (Photo: DFree/Shutterstock.com)

ROLLINGSTONE is reporting NEIL YOUNG posted and subsequently deleted a letter to his management and record label demanding they remove his music from SPOTIFY due to his objection to the platform releasing vaccine disinformation on podcasts like "THE JOE ROGAN EXPERIENCE.

“I am doing this because SPOTIFY is spreading fake information about vaccines -- potentially causing death to those who believe the disinformation being spread by them,” wrote the WARNER/REPIRISE artist. “Please act on this immediately today and keep me informed of the time schedule. I want you to let SPOTIFY know immediately today that I want all my music off their platform. They can have ROGAN or YOUNG. Not both.”

Recently, 270 physicians and science educators signed an open letter to SPOTIFY asking them to stop ROGAN’s baseless claims.

« see more Net News