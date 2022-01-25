Moore

COX MEDIA GROUP (CMG) OHIO has appointed DARREN MOORE VP/GM of its DAYTON cluster, effective immediately. MOORE will oversee all CMG OHIO operations, including news, programming, sales, digital, engineering, production and community affairs for WHIO-TV, Classic Hits WZLR (95.3 and 101.1 THE EAGLE), News-Talk WHIO (1290 and 95.7) and Country WHKO (K99.1).

MOORE joined CMG 26 years ago as an intern for WPXI/PITTSBURGH. After finishing his internship, he relocated to CHARLOTTE and worked as an Account Executive for the newly launched WAXN. Upon his return to PITTSBURGH, his career continued to progress from National Sales Manager at WPXI/WJAC/WTOV, to Local Sales Manager of WPXI, and later to Dir./Sales.

EVP/TV at CMG PAUL CURRAN said, “DARREN’s passion for people, the broadcasting industry and CMG is infectious and inspiring. His strong track record of forging internal and external relationships will make a positive impact on our DAYTON operations and in the DAYTON community. I look forward to watching him excel in this new role as our approach to broadcasting in DAYTON continues to evolve.”

MOORE added, “I am honored to join the outstanding broadcasters at CMG OHIO, home to some of the most iconic TV and radio brands in the entire industry. I can’t wait to start working with the DAYTON team, further enhancing our award-winning brands, serving our customers and viewers, and partnering with the local MIAMI VALLEY community.”

« see more Net News