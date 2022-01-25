Carla Rae

BEASLEY MEDIA GROUP's Classic Hits KKLZ/LAS VEGAS has signed a multiyear renewal deal with Co-Host CARLA RAE of the MIKE & CARLA MORNING SHOW. RAE has served as co-host of the LAS VEGAS top rated morning shows over the past decade.

"I'm thrilled and a very lucky person to be working for such an iconic station for the past 10 years. I'm also very excited to continue doing the morning show with a pro like MIKE O'BRIAN. He's not only the best in the LAS VEGAS market, but one of the best in the business, as well as a dear friend! I just know if I called him needing bail money, he'd be the first one there to stop me from clanging the bars with my cup!"

KKLZ PD/Morning Show Host, MIKE O'BRIAN added, "I am excited that CARLA REA has decided to call KKLZ her home for the next few years. She is the consummate professional both on and off the air and a great representative of the KKLZ brand as well as on behalf of the BEASLEY MEDIA GROUP here in LAS VEGAS.”

