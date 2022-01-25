FEBRUARY 18th - 20th

TORONTO’s 20th Annual WINTERFOLK BLUES AND ROOTS FESTIVAL has announced their lineup for this years event happening FEBRUARY 18th - 20th. Artists set to perform are SUE FOLEY, SHARI ULRICH, LUCY KAPLANSKY, MEAN MARY, JACK DE KEYZER BAND, ROBERT PRIEST, JEROME TUCKER BAND, SUZIE VINNICK, ORI DAGAN, TAYLOR ABRAHAMSE, KEN WHITELEY AND THE BELUA BAND, JOSH RITCHIE, DAVID STOREY BAND, DONNE ROBERTS BAND, and JULIAN TAYLOR.

SUE FOLEY will close-out the three-day event, rounding out the highly acclaimed roster that includes the best and award-winning musicians across blues, rock, jazz, folk, roots, and more. WINTERFOLK BLUES AND ROOTS FESTIVAL was founded by Festival Director BRIAN GLADSTONE, and is a division of THE ASSOCIATION OF ARTISTS FOR A BETTER WORLD, a registered non-profit organization. Registration to watch the expansive list of 18+ concerts is free, and optional donations collected will assist with festival expenses, the main one being remuneration for artists.

Festival Director BRIAN GLADSTONE said, “We had to temporarily pause planning until things stabilized, and have since confirmed WINTERFOLK will not be live in-person for the second year now. In celebrating our 20th anniversary, we set out to make this the Festival’s biggest and best WINTERFOLK ever — and still plan to do so with everyone safely tuning in online, locally and beyond. This year’s virtual celebration is once again affirming what we in TORONTO have long-recognized: this city has an unwavering commitment to musical excellence and, especially in times like these, an equally great commitment to our communities.”

Those planning to tune in will need to register online for free access.

