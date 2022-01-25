Berry (Photo: Moments By Moser Photography)

Country artist JOHN BERRY has signed an exclusive distribution deal with GAITHER MUSIC GROUP for his upcoming, 10-song, faith-based project, “Find My Joy.”

“GAITHER MUSIC GROUP is honored to partner with JOHN and his team for this special recording,” said GAITHER MUSIC GROUP Pres. PAUL SIZELOVE. “JOHN has impacted countless people with his songwriting, performances and radio hits. He has developed a brand of faith and family that brings uplifting entertainment as well as encouragement to listeners, and we are excited to introduce his renditions of these timeless songs on the GAITHER platforms.”

“I have been dreaming of recording a faith-based record for years, and the opportunity for this project came at the perfect time for me,” said BERRY. “Having a powerhouse distribution company on our team makes this a dream come true and many prayers answered.”

In support of his new album, BERRY is heading out on the road. His tour starts FEBRUARY 11th in GREENSBORO, GA. See the full list of dates here. BERRY notched seven Top 10 hits, including the #1 "Your Love Amazes Me," while signed to CAPITOL NASHVILLE and sister label LIBERTY in the 1990s.

